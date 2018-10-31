Messages in bottles become artwork

Media player
Messages in bottles become environmental artwork
An artist is turning messages thrown into the sea into artwork.
Nicola White combs the shores of the Isle of Sheppey collecting items, including many messages in bottles.
Many of those are made of plastic, and her art carries an environmental message.
31 Oct 2018
