Giant pumpkins grown at Kent farm
Two enormous pumpkins have been grown at a farm near Rochester in Kent.

The pumpkins at Beluncle Farm at Hoo weigh 100kg (220lbs) and 82kg (180lbs).

Visitors have been flocking to pick their own pumpkins at the farm, which has had a bumper harvest because of the hot summer.

  • 25 Oct 2018
