Police search for missing woman
Mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen has not been seen since 9 October.

The 46-year-old's car was found at her home address in New Ash Green, near Sevenoaks, and there has been no activity on her bank or credit cards.

Hundreds of villagers have been helping with the search, but detectives say they are now treating her disappearance as a possible murder.

  • 24 Oct 2018