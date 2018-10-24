Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sarah Wellgreen: Police treat disappearance as possible murder
Mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen has not been seen since 9 October.
The 46-year-old's car was found at her home address in New Ash Green, near Sevenoaks, and there has been no activity on her bank or credit cards.
Hundreds of villagers have been helping with the search, but detectives say they are now treating her disappearance as a possible murder.
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45969615/sarah-wellgreen-police-treat-disappearance-as-possible-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window