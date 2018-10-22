Bucks Fizz star back on stage after cancer
Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston back on stage after cancer operation

Jay Aston, who sprang to fame with the band Bucks Fizz, is singing again just months after a life-saving operation to treat mouth cancer.

The singer, from Westerham, Kent, had part of her tongue removed during surgery in July.

She said: "I've been through a lot and it has made me strong."

