'Halloween House' raises charity cash

'Halloween House' in Snodland raises cash for Cancer Research
The Damms family in Medway love Halloween.
Every October they cover their house from front to back with spooky props and creepy decorations.
It draws in big crowds - and raises thousands for charity.
21 Oct 2018
