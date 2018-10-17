Media player
A British woman held as a sex slave describes her experience
'Jenny' was groomed from the age of 11 and was held as a sex slave for 10 years.
She says the experience made her feel like she was "not really alive" but has now turned her life around after being rescued.
The Salvation Army said the number of British victims of modern slavery it has been asked to help has nearly doubled in a year.
The organisation provides safe houses for people rescued by the police.
17 Oct 2018
