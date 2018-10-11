Fire in Dartford warehouse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fire breaks out in Dartford industrial estate

A fire has broken out at a warehouse in the Riverside Industrial Estate in Dartford.

Kent Fire and Rescue was called at about 05:45 BST and has advised nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed because of smoke in the area.

(Videos from Kieran Down and Charlotte Farrugia)

  • 11 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Virtual flyover of Lower Thames Crossing