Thames beluga whale monitored with specialist equipment
The rare beluga whale swimming in the River Thames off Gravesend is being monitored with specialist listening equipment in an attempt to find out if it's in distress.
The animal is thousands of miles away from its natural habitat and experts say they need to learn all they can about it.
08 Oct 2018
