Model with cleft lift poses for Rankin photoshoot
A woman born with a cleft lip and club feet was selected to take part in a photoshoot by one of the world's top photographers.
Amanda Bates was one of a number of women who went before the lens of renowned fashion lensman Rankin.
The project, inspired by charity Changing Faces, aims to challenge stereotypes and assumptions around beauty.
Amanda, a staff member at the University of Kent, said she was thrilled to see the photos unveiled at London Fashion Week.
28 Sep 2018
