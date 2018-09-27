TV Gladiator needs two new hips

Media player
TV Gladiator Cobra 'needs two new hips'
Michael Willson, 54, Cobra from the popular '90s TV programme Gladiators needs two new hips and has arthritis in his spine.
The former TV personality, who was a regular on the show throughout its long run, is from St Mary's Bay in Kent.
He said: "You do too much and your parts wear out."
27 Sep 2018
