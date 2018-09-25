Whale “almost certainly” entered Thames
Video

A whale has been spotted off the coast of Gravesend.

It is believed to be a beluga whale which swam up the River Thames and has been feeding in the area.

A marine life rescue team said the whale was "swimming strongly" but they were monitoring it to make sure it stayed safe.

Members of the public were being asked to keep their distance.

