Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beluga whale spotted in River Thames near Gravesend
A whale has been spotted off the coast of Gravesend.
It is believed to be a beluga whale which swam up the River Thames and has been feeding in the area.
A marine life rescue team said the whale was "swimming strongly" but they were monitoring it to make sure it stayed safe.
Members of the public were being asked to keep their distance.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45640287/beluga-whale-spotted-in-river-thames-near-gravesendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window