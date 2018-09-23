Inquiry into NHS blood scandal

Media player
NHS blood scandal inquiry about to begin
Thousands of haemophiliacs were affected by the NHS contaminated blood scandal of the 1970s and 1980s.
This week sees the start of an inquiry.
A man from Broadstairs is among those who will be waiting for the outcome.
23 Sep 2018
