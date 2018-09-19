CCTV of car crashing into nightclub
Video

CCTV shows car crashing into nightclub dance floor

CCTV showing a car being driven onto the dance floor of a Gravesend nightclub has been released by police.

Eight people were injured in the incident on 17 March.

The footage has been shown to jurors at Maidstone Crown Court in the trial of 21-year-old Mohammed Abdul from Deptford, south-east London.

He denies attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

