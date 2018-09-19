Media player
CCTV shows car crashing into nightclub dance floor
CCTV showing a car being driven onto the dance floor of a Gravesend nightclub has been released by police.
Eight people were injured in the incident on 17 March.
The footage has been shown to jurors at Maidstone Crown Court in the trial of 21-year-old Mohammed Abdul from Deptford, south-east London.
He denies attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
19 Sep 2018
