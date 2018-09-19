Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Spanish Flu swept the globe 100 years ago
One hundred years ago a deadly killer disease spread across the globe and its death toll would dwarf the number of lives lost in the fighting of World War One. It became known as Spanish Flu.
Colin McKenzie's great uncle Albert McKenzie died of influenza at Chatham Naval Hospital in October 1918, a few days after his 20th birthday.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45565438/how-spanish-flu-swept-the-globe-100-years-agoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window