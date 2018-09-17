Bus safety concerns

Media player
Children travelling by bus are in danger say parents
Children travelling to school on a bus to Tunbridge Wells are being put in danger, according to some parents who say pupils are regularly having to stand on a service travelling at up to 50 mph.
One group of parents say they regularly have to take their children to school, despite having a bus pass which costs nearly three hundred pounds a year.
They believe that while schools are expanding, the bus provision isn't.
17 Sep 2018
