Low murder had 'a huge impact' on family
The family of murdered George Low are calling for answers two years on.

Low, 22, from Dartford, Kent, was killed near a nightclub in Ayia Napa in Cyprus in August 2016.

Two suspects were arrested on unrelated charges and released.

Gareth Johnson, the Conservative MP for Dartford, is due to meet police and ministers in Cyprus.

  • 17 Sep 2018
