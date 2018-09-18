Singer balances career with schoolwork
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Katie Kittermaster: Teen singer balances career and school

A sixth-former is having to balance her musical career with her schoolwork.

Katie Kittermaster, 17, from Hawkhurst, Kent, recently met record company executives in New York.

She has also performed alongside Jools Holland and Marc Almond at a concert in front of 5,000 people.

Katie, who writes many of her own songs, said music was her passion.

  • 18 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Animals 'help' zookeeper fight cancer