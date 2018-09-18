Singer balances career with schoolwork

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Katie Kittermaster: Teen singer balances career and school
A sixth-former is having to balance her musical career with her schoolwork.
Katie Kittermaster, 17, from Hawkhurst, Kent, recently met record company executives in New York.
She has also performed alongside Jools Holland and Marc Almond at a concert in front of 5,000 people.
Katie, who writes many of her own songs, said music was her passion.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45523254/katie-kittermaster-teen-singer-balances-career-and-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window