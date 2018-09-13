Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crash victim Gracie Maddox, 12, leads road safety campaign
Gracie Maddox spent two days in a coma and suffered life-changing injuries following a crash in Dartford.
Gracie and her family say they're determined to help ensure the school run is made safer for children in future.
They want to see a 20mph speed limit introduced outside all schools.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45508102/crash-victim-gracie-maddox-12-leads-road-safety-campaignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window