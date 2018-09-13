Kent girl campaigns for lower speed limits
Crash victim Gracie Maddox, 12, leads road safety campaign

Gracie Maddox spent two days in a coma and suffered life-changing injuries following a crash in Dartford.

Gracie and her family say they're determined to help ensure the school run is made safer for children in future.

They want to see a 20mph speed limit introduced outside all schools.

