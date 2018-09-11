'I had five punches in the face'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maidstone woman, 69, viciously attacked for £11
A 69-year-old woman with autism has described how a man viciously assaulted her as she walked home in Maidstone.
Lesley Wilson was left battered and bleeding by the man, who stole £11 from her.
Kent Police say the number of reported assaults on people aged over 65 has doubled since 2015, from 985 to 1,995.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window