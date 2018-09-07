Video

A mother whose six-year-old son has a rare muscle wasting disease says his future is dark if he is not given a drug on the NHS.

Lucy Frost's son George has spinal muscular atrophy, which affects his mobility.

Ms Frost, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, says her son's life could be changed by the drug Spinraza.

The pair joined other campaigners in a protest outside the Department of Health.