Young Kent tennis player dies from a severe allergy
Video

Rising tennis star's family setting up foundation after death

Rising tennis star Sadie Bristow, from Chartham in Kent, died after suffering an anaphylactic shock.

The nine-year-old's parents now aim to raise awareness about allergies and want to inspire other children to take up sport.

  • 06 Sep 2018
