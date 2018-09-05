Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medieval glass discovery in Canterbury Cathedral window
Historians have dated a stained glass window at Canterbury Cathedral and have found that it is several centuries older than was previously thought.
It was thought to be Victorian but actually dates back to the 12th Century.
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45422965/medieval-glass-discovery-in-canterbury-cathedral-windowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window