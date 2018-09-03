Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-grammar school campaign says Kent Test is unfair
Joanne Bartley from campaign group Comprehensive Futures, which wants the 11+ exam abolished, said some primary schools are "like little Kent Test exam factories".
She said children whose parents are on benefits cannot compete in the Kent Test as they do not have the extra tuition others benefit from.
Schools found to be breaking the rules can be prevented from hosting the exam. Three were warned about coaching by Kent County Council in 2016, but no further action was taken.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45359097/anti-grammar-school-campaign-says-kent-test-is-unfairRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window