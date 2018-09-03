Secret filming catches 11+ rule breakers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Undercover filming at 10 Kent private primary schools
Kent County Council bans all schools from coaching children to pass the 11+ exam, but undercover filming found some private schools are ignoring this rule.
Nine out of 10 head teachers at schools visited by a BBC reporter admitting tutoring their pupils.
The test is meant to assess children's natural aptitude, but critics argue parents who can afford private schools or tutors have an unfair advantage.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45355420/undercover-filming-at-10-kent-private-primary-schoolsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window