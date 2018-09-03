Secret filming catches 11+ rule breakers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Undercover filming at 10 Kent private primary schools

Kent County Council bans all schools from coaching children to pass the 11+ exam, but undercover filming found some private schools are ignoring this rule.

Nine out of 10 head teachers at schools visited by a BBC reporter admitting tutoring their pupils.

The test is meant to assess children's natural aptitude, but critics argue parents who can afford private schools or tutors have an unfair advantage.

  • 03 Sep 2018