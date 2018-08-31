Roller skating sisters make history
Two sisters have both become British artistic roller skating champions in their respective age categories at the same time.

Rosie and Kati Rust, aged 16 and 14, from Canterbury, in Kent, have won 10 titles between them.

Kati said: "We do it because we love it."

