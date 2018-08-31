Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roller skating success for Canterbury sisters
Two sisters have both become British artistic roller skating champions in their respective age categories at the same time.
Rosie and Kati Rust, aged 16 and 14, from Canterbury, in Kent, have won 10 titles between them.
Kati said: "We do it because we love it."
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45338070/roller-skating-success-for-canterbury-sistersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window