Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ihsan and Farhat Haq escaped a crashed coach near Swanley.
Dozens of people were injured, three seriously, when a coach overturned on the M25 near Swanley on Monday.
Ihsan Haq, who's 66 and from London, was the first passenger to escape from the vehicle.
He faced a 45-minute wait to find out what had happened to his wife.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-45199854/ihsan-and-farhat-haq-escaped-a-crashed-coach-near-swanleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window