Couple survive M25 coach crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ihsan and Farhat Haq escaped a crashed coach near Swanley.

Dozens of people were injured, three seriously, when a coach overturned on the M25 near Swanley on Monday.

Ihsan Haq, who's 66 and from London, was the first passenger to escape from the vehicle.

He faced a 45-minute wait to find out what had happened to his wife.

  • 15 Aug 2018