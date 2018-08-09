Media player
Margate food scheme is 'about rebuilding community'
A primary school in Margate is staying open during the summer holidays to feed hungry children and their parents.
Members of the community receive free hot meals three times a week at Drapers Mill school.
Food is donated by farmers, supermarkets and gardeners with allotments.
09 Aug 2018
