People smuggling gang guilty
Video

English Channel migrant smuggling gang caught on camera

Six men have been convicted of plotting to smuggle illegal immigrants into the UK.

The gang was put under surveillance after 20 people almost drowned during an earlier attempt off the Kent coast.

Police filmed the gang's amateurish preparations, with coastguards having to rescue the men's boat when it was in danger of being sunk by a freighter.

  • 07 Aug 2018
