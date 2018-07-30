Wheelchair provider 'sorry' for delays
There are calls for the company that provides wheelchairs for NHS patients in Kent to be stripped of its contract.

Five organisations representing some of the county's 24,000 wheelchair users say Millbrook Healthcare is failing to meet its obligations.

The company's admitted some patients have been waiting too long for assessments and equipment.

