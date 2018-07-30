Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wheelchair provider 'sorry' for delays in Kent
There are calls for the company that provides wheelchairs for NHS patients in Kent to be stripped of its contract.
Five organisations representing some of the county's 24,000 wheelchair users say Millbrook Healthcare is failing to meet its obligations.
The company's admitted some patients have been waiting too long for assessments and equipment.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window