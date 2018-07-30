'All I remember feeling was pain'
Video

Schoolgirl spends weeks in hospital with 18% burns

A 10-year-old girl who suffered horrific burns in a fire pit accident has been speaking about her ordeal.

Jessica Symons from Paddock Wood spent weeks in hospital after she was engulfed in flames.

She was left with burns to her face and body.

  • 30 Jul 2018