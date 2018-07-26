Media player
UK heatwave: Parched Kent from the air
As the South East swelters, farmers in Kent are desperate for rain.
After weeks without any significant rainfall, fields and gardens are parched.
BBC South East reporter Jon Hunt took to the skies to see how dry the county has become.
26 Jul 2018
