Kent mum calls for medicinal cannabis help for daughter
A mother is calling for her eight-year-old daughter to be able to take medicinal cannabis oil for her seizures.
Emma Appleby, from Aylesham in Kent, says her daughter Teagan's condition is getting worse.
The legal status of cannabis oil is under government review.
19 Jul 2018
