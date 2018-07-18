Media player
Kent corn field fire devastates farmland
A huge corn field fire broke out on a farm on the A228 near West Malling.
Farmer Peter Checkley said a large part of his farmland was destroyed.
It's the latest in a series of rural fires in Kent during the hot weather.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said any blaze can quickly get out of control.
18 Jul 2018
