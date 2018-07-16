Warning after boy's henna tattoo burns

Media player
Warning after Kent boy's henna tattoo burns
Jo Stuart, six, from Bearsted, Kent, was badly burnt after getting a henna tattoo while on holiday in Crete.
His skin became red and inflamed and he was referred to specialists at a burns unit.
Jo's family are warning other holidaymakers to be careful.
His mother Sally said: "We were really upset because he was in a lot of pain."
16 Jul 2018
