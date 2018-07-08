Media player
World Cup 2018: Fans take to car bonnet after England win
Kent Police are investigating a report of dangerous driving in Harbour Street, Folkestone, after England's win over Sweden on Saturday.
A car with two men on the bonnet narrowly missed a young girl crossing the road with her mother.
Video credit: @GrossieGore/Twitter
08 Jul 2018
