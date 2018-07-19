Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent runner back on track after brain injury
Tom Holden, 21, suffered a brain injury after a road accident and was told he might not walk again.
Now the former Great Britain juniors runner is back training again.
The university student said: "Being back on the track is emotional."
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window