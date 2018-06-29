Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wingsuit flyer in Snowdon close proximity feat
Sam Laming has become the first person to perform a close proximity wingsuit flight over Mount Snowdon.
The trainee violin maker, from Headcorn in Kent, has been preparing for his adventure for the past five years.
He said: "It was a wonderful experience."
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-44664719/wingsuit-flyer-in-snowdon-close-proximity-featRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window