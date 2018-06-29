Wingsuit flyer in Snowden feat
Wingsuit flyer in Snowdon close proximity feat

Sam Laming has become the first person to perform a close proximity wingsuit flight over Mount Snowdon.

The trainee violin maker, from Headcorn in Kent, has been preparing for his adventure for the past five years.

He said: "It was a wonderful experience."

