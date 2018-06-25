Father of murdered teen wants justice
The father of a teenager who was murdered in Kent says he will never give up hope his son's killer will be brought to justice.

Ashley Dighton's mutilated body was found in woodland in Ashford 11 years ago, but nobody has ever been charged with his murder.

