Senior air cadet wants to inspire girls

Senior Sussex air cadet wants to inspire girls
Georgia Allison, 17, is the flight sergeant at the 1414 Air Cadet Squadron in Crowborough.
She hopes her senior position will inspire other girls to achieve their goals.
12 Jun 2018
