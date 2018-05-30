Media player
Video
CCTV of bus colliding with 24 vehicles in Dartford
CCTV from a newsagent captures the moment a bus collided with 24 other vehicles in Dartford.
The incident, in Hythe Street, left 16 people injured, although none seriously.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving.
30 May 2018
