Parkour boy: Stuart Perry, 11, is a 'child genius'
Stuart Perry, from Broadstairs in Kent, trains three times a week with the Thanet Parkour Academy.
He said: "I love parkour because it's a way of expressing my emotions through movement."
Coach Tyler Frankland said Stuart was a "child genius".
30 May 2018
