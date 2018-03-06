Media player
Young man opens his own funeral directors in Sheerness
A 25-year-old from the Isle of Sheppey has opened his own funeral directors.
Luke Allum has worked in the funeral business for the past 10 years, starting off washing cars as a weekend job,
He said: "It's such a rewarding job. Every day is different."
06 Mar 2018
