Canterbury student says podcast is a 'safe space'
A University of Kent student who produces her own podcasts says it provides her with a safe space where she can speak freely.
Gillian Stringer from London has been studying in Canterbury for three years.
She has spoken to BBC South East as part of the #thisisme series, in which young people discuss their passions.
09 May 2017
