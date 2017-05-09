Podcast student says she loves Canterbury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Canterbury student says podcast is a 'safe space'

A University of Kent student who produces her own podcasts says it provides her with a safe space where she can speak freely.

Gillian Stringer from London has been studying in Canterbury for three years.

She has spoken to BBC South East as part of the #thisisme series, in which young people discuss their passions.

  • 09 May 2017