A benefits cheat who claimed she could not walk unaided - but was filmed dancing and lifting heavy boxes - has been jailed for 18 months.
Cafe owner Lisa White, 56, from Broadstairs, claimed she needed an oxygen mask to breathe, and was paid more than £150,000 in benefits.
However, investigators obtained undercover footage of her working in the cafe, and a video of her dancing.
She admitted fraud and was jailed at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday.
03 Mar 2017
