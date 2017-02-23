Media player
Four years ago, 30-year-old Nick Smith from Kent was working as a full time tattooist, but that was until the extraordinary snowman he created for his son in the back garden of their Paddock Wood home went viral.
Fast forward a few years and he has just come fourth at the Ice Sculpting world championships in Helsinki.
-
23 Feb 2017
