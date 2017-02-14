Father says 'nothing done' on meningitis awareness since daughter's death
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Faye Burdett's family criticise government for 'ignoring' petition

The father of a two-year-old girl who died from meningitis B has accused the government of doing nothing to raise awareness of the disease.

Neil Burdett's daughter Faye fought the disease for 11 days but died in 2016.

  • 14 Feb 2017
Go to next video: Photo highlights meningitis tragedy