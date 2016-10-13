Tear gas used to disperse Calais migrants

French police have fired tear gas at a group of migrants trying to get into the back of a lorry in Calais to cross the English Channel.

It happened alongside the motorway near the French port on Wednesday afternoon.

There were about 200 migrants on the road, some of whom were throwing stones at the police.

Tensions have risen since the announcement by French President Francois Hollande that the "Jungle" migrant camp will be dismantled by the end of the year.