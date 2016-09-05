Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What do EU migrant workers in the South East think of Brexit?
More than two months after the UK voted to leave the European Union, how has the Brexit vote left EU migrant workers feeling about their future?
BBC Inside Out in the South East has spoken to a Bulgarian couple who arrived 18 months ago to work in Kent.
They support the Brexit decision, saying if it was their own country, they would have voted the same way to preserve their traditions and culture.
You can see the full Inside Out programme on BBC1 South East on Monday 5 September at 7.30pm.
-
05 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-37258601/what-do-eu-migrant-workers-in-the-south-east-think-of-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window