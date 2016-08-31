A mayor has said he was "stitched up" when he was filmed snorting a white substance inside a toilet cubicle.

A video posted on YouTube shows Neil Rix saying "don't let anyone come.. don't want anyone seeing Councillor Rix doing this".

The mayor of Dover Town Council told the BBC it happened six or seven years ago and he would not be resigning.

Mr Rix insisted he was "dead against" drug taking and did not know what the substance was.

"It could have been sherbet for all I know," he added.