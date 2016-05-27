Media player
Canterbury woman given incorrect 'Do Not Resusciate' order
An investigation is under way after a paramedic was wrongly told an 81-year-old cancer patient did not want to be resuscitated.
An ambulance attended the woman's home in Kent when she called 999 because she was having breathing difficulties.
But her granddaughter, Melanie Moore, said she was shocked to hear the paramedic get the Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) instruction over his radio.
27 May 2016
